Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in North Carolina over the weekend. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A hunter in North Carolina possibly set a world record by recently taking down a massive black bear with a bow and arrow.

Brad Jones, 51, of Greenville, was at a friend’s farm in Chocowinity last weekend when he brought down the black bear.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said it’s their understanding the bear was weighed on certified scales and came in at 780 pounds.

The Wildlife Management Division said the team believes this may be the largest bear killed with a bow and arrow in at least North Carolina.

According to Pope & Young, a bow hunting and conservation organization, the current bow and arrow world record holder for a black bear is 700 pounds by Jeff Melillo.

Jones said that he intends to get his bear’s skull officially scored.

The animal can be officially measured after a drying period of at least 60 days, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Destrampe (left) has been missing since midnight Saturday.
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old man found dead in Baraga County
Cleveland Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs comments on Nippon Steel’s proposed acquisition of US Steel
Police Lights Generic
Elderly man found dead in home in Hancock Township, evidence of foul play present
animal cruelty graphic
UPDATE: Marquette County couple accused of animal abandonment arrested in Oakland County
snow
Windy & moderate lake effect snow increases today

Latest News

Marquette County Board
Marquette County Board approves grant application for $8.5 million K.I. Sawyer water infrastructure upgrades
The North Shore Dock, where the cruise ship will dock.
Cruise ship to dock in Escanaba on Sunday for first time ever
Workers prepare a Confederate Memorial for removal in Arlington National Cemetery on Monday,...
Judge reverses earlier decision and allows removal of Confederate memorial at Arlington Cemetery
UPPCO presents a check to the TV6 Canathon
UPPCO donates $10,000 to TV6 Canathon