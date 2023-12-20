Local church brings hope to Delta County families

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A local church in Escanaba is bringing hope into the lives of Delta County families who might not be able to put presents under the tree.

Wellspring Community Church started its “Mission of Hope” program five years ago.

Lead pastor Paul Culbertson said, so many families need help around the holidays. He said, this year, the church is giving presents and showing hope to 64 kids in 22 families.

“When we can instill hope in people,” Culbertson said, “that’s power and that’s change that takes place when people realize that man, we are in this together and there’s something better, there’s something brighter and things don’t have to stay the way that they are.”

Culbertson said members of the church, community, and local businesses raised more than $6,000 to help the families.

