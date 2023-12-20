Kiwanis Club of Marquette to host free community Christmas Eve dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis Club of Marquette is gearing up for its annual Christmas Eve community dinner.

The club has hosted this free meal for over 30 years.

Kiwanis Club members and Christmas Eve dinner coordinators Neal Crothers and Brian Jensen joined Tia Trudgeon on the TV6 Morning News to talk about the efforts it takes to host this event year after year.

Neal Crothers and Brian Jensen of the Kiwanis Club of Marquette talk to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about the efforts it takes to make the community dinner happen.

The dinner will feature turkey and its regular fixings, plus dessert.

The Kiwanis Club is prepared to feed about 400 people this Christmas Eve.

You can make your reservation to have a meal delivered or picked up at 1-855-500-0919.

Delivery time is from 11:00 a.m. to noon and pickup time is noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army of Marquette.

Volunteers are still needed to ensure the success of this event. You can look at available positions at sign up for one at yoopersunited.com.

