KBIC, Senator Peters discuss KBIC Land Claim Settlement Act

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) Land Claim Settlement Act was unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate.

The bill was approved by the Senate last week. If the bill is passed through the House of Representatives and signed by President Biden into law, the KBIC would receive nearly $34 million.

“To permanently compensate our tribe for the land that was taken, and to extinguish all title to the land,” says KBIC Tribal Council President Doreen Blaker.

The bill seeks to make up for the state taking land from the L’Anse Indian Reservation during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Through the Canal Land and Swamp Land Acts, between 4 and 5,500 acres of reservation land were taken and sold.

However, the sale violated two earlier treaties between the tribe and the state. The 1842 Treaty guaranteed the tribe rights to that land while the 1854 Treaty created the boundaries of the L’Anse Indian Reservation.

“It came to the attention of the tribe in the late 70′s, early 80′s,” continued Blaker. “Since then, our tribe, our councils, have been patiently working towards coming up to some sort of settlement for this.”

Blaker attributes the ongoing success of the bill to Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, as well as other community, state and federal partners who worked on rectifying the state’s error. Peters notes settling this will also be a relief to the current landowners of the taken land.

“They also want to have a clear title,” says Peters. “They don’t like this hanging over their head when they purchased their property over that long period of time. It was just time to settle this, time to move forward.”

The bill is moving on to the House, where the community plans to work with Congressman Jack Bergman to help it pass. To view the full bill, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.