Isolated flurries then mild stretch before a wet Christmas

A front is clearing the region this morning. Behind it, a few flurries could develop in the north. On Friday a small disturbance could set off spotty freezing rain and rain mix. Then, unseasonably warm filters in this weekend. On Christmas Day a front coupled with the warm air bring widespread rain. Rain showers continue into Tuesday. Then, the pattern remains active for the last week of the year.

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated flurries

>Highs: low to mid-30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Friday: Spotty freezing rain and drizzle

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Saturday: Cloudy and mid

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Cloudy with isolated rain and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Christmas Day: Warm morning and rainy

>Highs: Low 40s (temperatures decrease during the day)

Tuesday: Morning mix then rainy

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.