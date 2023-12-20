Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library encourages patrons to participate in Winter Reading Challenge

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. library is encouraging folks to read this winter.

The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library (ICPL) is hosting a Winter Reading Challenge throughout January. All ages are welcome to track their reading and submit book reviews. Everyone who participates in the Winter Reading Challenge will be entered into a drawing to win movie passes and gift cards to Snowbound Books.

The library says this is a great way to kick off the new year.

“We are encouraging people to read and start off their reading year strong,” said Nicole Johnson, ICPL librarian. “It’s just a really fun and simple challenge to get people using the library, checking out books, and reading whatever they’d like to start off the year.”

The Winter Reading Challenge will start on Jan. 1, 2024, and end on Jan. 31, 2024. You can track your reading online by downloading the Beanstack app or by clicking here.

