How to watch TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson’s hour-long special about life on the Lee A. Tregurtha
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are several ways to watch TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson’s hour-long special show about life on the Lee A. Tregurtha.
The seven-part show is available to stream now on our TV6+ streaming app. Click here for more information about the app.
You can also watch or DVR the hour-long special on TV6 & FOX UP at the following times:
- Sunday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. ET on TV6
- Sunday, Dec. 24 at 10:00 p.m. ET on FOX UP
- Monday, Dec. 25 at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX UP
- Monday, Dec. 25 at 6:00 p.m. ET on TV6
- Sunday, Dec. 31 at 5:00 p.m. ET on TV6
- Monday, Jan. 1 at 5:00 am. ET on TV6
- Monday, Jan. 1 at 9:00 am. ET on FOX UP
The seven-part show is also available through these links:
Part 1: TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson begins her journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Great Lakes
Part 2: Getting to know the crew of the Lee A. Tregurtha
Part 3: Feeding the crew on the Lee A. Tregurtha
Part 4: Navigating the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Soo Locks
Part 5: The final leg of our journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha
Part 6: A videographer’s experience aboard the Lee A. Tregurtha
Part 7: Reflecting on time aboard the Lee A. Tregurtha
