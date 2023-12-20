How to watch TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson’s hour-long special about life on the Lee A. Tregurtha

By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are several ways to watch TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson’s hour-long special show about life on the Lee A. Tregurtha.

The seven-part show is available to stream now on our TV6+ streaming app. Click here for more information about the app.

You can also watch or DVR the hour-long special on TV6 & FOX UP at the following times:

  • Sunday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. ET on TV6
  • Sunday, Dec. 24 at 10:00 p.m. ET on FOX UP
  • Monday, Dec. 25 at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX UP
  • Monday, Dec. 25 at 6:00 p.m. ET on TV6
  • Sunday, Dec. 31 at 5:00 p.m. ET on TV6
  • Monday, Jan. 1 at 5:00 am. ET on TV6
  • Monday, Jan. 1 at 9:00 am. ET on FOX UP

The seven-part show is also available through these links:

Part 1: TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson begins her journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Great Lakes

Part 2: Getting to know the crew of the Lee A. Tregurtha

Part 3: Feeding the crew on the Lee A. Tregurtha

Part 4: Navigating the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Soo Locks

Part 5: The final leg of our journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha

Part 6: A videographer’s experience aboard the Lee A. Tregurtha

Part 7: Reflecting on time aboard the Lee A. Tregurtha

