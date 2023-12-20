Gov. Whitmer shares thoughts on energy package, UP legislators respond

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - As the end of the year approaches, we sat down with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and U.P. republican legislators to discuss the impacts of the energy package and investments made in the Upper Peninsula.

Whitmer says this year is something to be proud of when it comes to state spending on projects like the future modernization of a Billerud Paper Mill.

“It was a historic year,” Whitmer said. “I am really grateful for so much great partnership, and I think about what we were able to get done for Billerud to ensure that they continue to be successful in Escanaba.”

Senator Ed McBroom says while this spending is good for the area, U.P. lawmakers were not able to get a lot of money this year for other local projects. He says out of a $9 billion budget surplus, only a small portion went to the U.P.

“$15 million out of $9 billion is all we got for the Upper Peninsula because we just didn’t have the power of advocacy that we’ve had in the past and the team wasn’t able to produce those results and didn’t have the cooperation from the administration,” McBroom said.

Representative Dave Prestin says the clean energy laws backed by Democrats were the most hurtful pieces of legislation this year. The package sets a 100% renewable energy goal by the year 2040.

“The ones that are going to be the most affected by this is our fragile economy, our jobs, our timber, our agriculture and our mining industries, and all the jobs that they contain,” Prestin said.

Whitmer says there is a plan to help transition those employed in fossil fuel industries in the U.P. into other work.

“The economy is changing, and it can be exciting. It can be a little frightening, to be honest. What we’re trying to do is make sure that no Michigander gets left behind. Every person can be on a path that’ll give them the skills that they need to participate in these great paying jobs in the future,” Whitmer said.

McBroom says another concern is the technology needed to implement 100% clean energy in the U.P.

“We know, clearly, and it’s admitted by the proponents, that we don’t have the technology available to simply go forward and implement what’s being proposed,” McBroom said.

The Lieutenant Governor says he believes there will be a path forward to reach the goal.

“I am super confident that that folks in the U.P. can figure out any problem, any solution, and so, as the governor said, we’re going to set a goal, but we know we set goals we can achieve, and exceed them here in the state of Michigan,” Gilchrist said.

Whitmer says she will outline her 2024 goals for the legislature during her State of the State Address in January. As for McBroom and Prestin, they say they will continue fighting for the issues that matter to the U.P.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.