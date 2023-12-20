Gogebic Community College announces new president

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic Community College announced Chris Patritto as its 10th president on Wednesday, effective Jan. 2, 2024.

According to a press release from the college, Patritto, a GCC alum and lifelong resident of the area, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from UW-Eau Claire, a MS in Educational Administration and a District Administrator Certification from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Patritto began employment with the Hurley School District as a Special Needs/Middle School Science Teacher in 1987 before moving to the Middle/High School principal position in July of 1997 which he held until July of 2004 when he became the District Administrator.

He held that position until his retirement in June of 2019. Since retirement, Patritto served as the Interim District Administrator in the Ashland School District from Aug. of 2021 – June of 2022. He is currently employed as a Neola Policy Associate working with nearly 60 school districts in the state of Wisconsin to facilitate the development of new policies and guide districts in updating policies to be reflective of current law and trends. He also serves as an executive coach for new administrators in CESA 12.

Patritto’s community and professional involvement includes:

  • Hurley Lions Club member
  • Ironwood/Hurley Rotary Club member
  • Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators Board Member 2011-2017
  • CESA 12 PAC Chair 2009-2017

He was nominated for Wisconsin Superintendent of the Year in 2009 and 2014 and named Iron County Citizen of the Year in 2010.

“Mr. Patritto brings extensive experience working in an educational setting and is well respected and engaged in our local community. He has a proven successful leadership style along with having teambuilding experience, and strong communication skills. He is a fiscally responsible budget manager after working with the Hurley Board of Education to eliminate all district debt. He’s also been successful in obtaining numerous grants to help fund various initiatives,” said Board Chair, Susan Beals.

The college said in his interview, Patritto demonstrated a strong commitment to the community college mission and is a passionate advocate of Gogebic Community College. He has knowledge and experience in areas such as institutional effectiveness, strategic planning, external funding, facilities development, and community engagement.

“When the Board of Trustees interviewed the final three candidates, Mr. Patritto emerged as a top candidate having the characteristics we desired for a strong community college president,” said Beals.

Patritto was selected from a field of over 46 applications that was narrowed to nine initially by a broad-based Presidential Search Committee, comprised of board members, faculty, staff, foundation, a student and the public.

Of the nine interviewed, four were selected as finalists. The finalists were brought to GCC for a series of open forums for the general public, faculty, staff, administration and students concluding with an interview with the full Board of Trustees.

All forums were open to the public and live-streamed for later viewing.

“The public had ample opportunity to view the forums online or attend in person along with providing input regarding their perspective utilizing the feedback form. The Board was very cognizant of the survey responses in developing the search and finalizing the results,” said Beals.

GCC was assisted with the presidential search process by William Holda, Consultant and The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT). Holda’s assistance included reviewing the prospective candidates, aiding in the matrix used for rating candidates and working with and supporting the Board of Trustees throughout the process. ACCT assisted in the reference check process after the final candidate was selected.

