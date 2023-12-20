Gladstone City Ski Hill may postpone opening day

The Gladstone City Ski Hill at John and Melissa Besse Sports Park was scheduled to open on Dec. 28.
By Caden Meines
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County ski hill might have to postpone its opening day.

The Gladstone City Ski Hill at John and Melissa Besse Sports Park was scheduled to open on Dec. 28. Currently, there are two snowmaking machines working on the hill.

Acting Supervisor Robert Brown explained it’s been a slow start to the season. He said he’s not sure if the hill will open before the new year.

“With the weather coming over Christmas, we’re taking it day by day,” Brown said. “[We’re] hoping to maybe open up by Jan. 1 or Jan. 2.”

Brown encourages skiers to be patient and appreciates everyone for understanding.

