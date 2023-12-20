FOX UP to broadcast Lions vs. Vikings on Christmas Eve

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - FOX UP will broadcast the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. eastern time.

With the possibility of the Detroit Lions clinching their first division title in 30 years, TV6 & FOX UP recognizes the high importance of this game to the Detroit Lions and their fans in Upper Michigan.

TV6 Vice President and General Manager Rick Rhoades says the decision to air the Lions game is due to playoff implications, and the Lions potentially winning the division with a win over the Vikings this Sunday.

“This is one of the biggest games in recent Detroit Lions history,” said Rhoades. “This game is very important to the Detroit Lions fanbase, and we are excited to provide this game to Detroit Lions fans across the U.P.”

The game between the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers, previously scheduled to air on FOX UP, will not be broadcast locally. Viewers can find the Green Bay Packers game on NFL Sunday Ticket, Red Zone, or other streaming services or by visiting a local establishment that provides all NFL games in your local area.

Coverage of the Detroit Lions game on FOX UP begins at noon eastern time Sunday.

Week 16 games on TV6 & FOX UP:

Bengals at Steelers - Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on TV6

Lions at Vikings - Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX UP

Cowboys at Dolphins - Sunday at 4:25 pm. ET on FOX UP

Giants at Eagles - Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX UP

