Esky Polar Express visits Delta County school

By Caden Meines
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County kindergarten students got some Christmas cheer on Tuesday.

The Esky Polar Express is a refurbished school bus made to look like the locomotive from the book and animated film. Paul Viau is the mechanic behind the changes.

“We started last year as just a temporary,” Viau said. “We had a normal, on the route bus that we just conformed it over to the Polar Express by wrapping it in plastic and stuff. It was a such a big hit that we decided to make one a permanent bus.”

Webster Kindergarten students got to take it for a festive ride along with two special passengers. Santa and Mrs. Claus used the opportunity to teach students about the importance of being kind to each other and the magic of reading.

“We’re here visiting the school system and talking to the kids and encouraging them to learn about the Polar Express itself, in the book and encourage reading in an educational atmosphere, so it works out really nice,” Santa Claus said.

Webster Kindergarten Center Student Evelyn Delvaux said she was glad to meet Santa. Escanaba Public School officials said they want to keep doing this for students in the years to come.

