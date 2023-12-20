Double Trouble to host annual Ball Drop Bash in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Double Trouble Entertainment is ringing in the new year with a bang.

It’s hosting its annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Bash. Double Trouble says it’ll be a festive celebration to bring the community together. There will be live music, dancing, and a ball drop countdown. New this year, Double Trouble is hosting a family-friendly ball drop before the midnight ball drop.

Organizers say it’ll be a fun way to celebrate the new year.

“It’s free to the public, so it’s free to anybody who wants to be here,” said Katherine Marsh, Double Trouble Entertainment operations and events manager. “We just want to have a great community time, have a great party, and ring in the new year as Marquette.”

The family-friendly ball drop will be on New Year’s Eve at 7 p.m. in front of the Masonic Building in Marquette. Music and festivities for the midnight ball drop will start at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.