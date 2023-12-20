Double Trouble to host annual Ball Drop Bash in Marquette

NYE Ball Drop in Marquette
NYE Ball Drop in Marquette(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Double Trouble Entertainment is ringing in the new year with a bang.

It’s hosting its annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Bash. Double Trouble says it’ll be a festive celebration to bring the community together. There will be live music, dancing, and a ball drop countdown. New this year, Double Trouble is hosting a family-friendly ball drop before the midnight ball drop.

Organizers say it’ll be a fun way to celebrate the new year.

“It’s free to the public, so it’s free to anybody who wants to be here,” said Katherine Marsh, Double Trouble Entertainment operations and events manager. “We just want to have a great community time, have a great party, and ring in the new year as Marquette.”

The family-friendly ball drop will be on New Year’s Eve at 7 p.m. in front of the Masonic Building in Marquette. Music and festivities for the midnight ball drop will start at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Elderly man found dead in home in Hancock Township, evidence of foul play present
animal cruelty graphic
UPDATE: Marquette County couple accused of animal abandonment arrested in Oakland County
A shortage of U.P. volunteer firefighters.
TV6 Investigates: A shortage of volunteer firefighters and how you can help
Francis Destrampe (left) has been missing since midnight Saturday.
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old man found dead in Baraga County
Some of the staff working for the Miron's have worked at Saloon Pizza for more than 20 years
Saloon Pizza in Gladstone reopens in new building

Latest News

Noel, Grace and Cody ring bells for Salvation Army.
TV6 Evening News Team rings bells for the Salvation Army
The restructured business will continue to offer video games, tabletop gaming, and the Magic...
Retro Rental to rebrand as ‘Cosmic Cards & Curiosities’, relocate to Houghton
The Marquette County Board unanimously approved a grant application for an $8.5 million water...
Marquette County Board approves grant application for $8.5M K.I. Sawyer water infrastructure upgrades
The Upper Peninsula Power Company donated $10,000 to the TV6 Canathon during a check...
UPPCO donates $10,000 to TV6 Canathon
Meal prep, clean-up, and meal delivery driver volunteers are especially needed at multiple...
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly asks for volunteers, food donations for upcoming Christmas dinners