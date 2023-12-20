Detroit officer accused of punching 71-year-old man is charged with manslaughter following his death

A Detroit police officer has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 71-year-old man who fell to the ground after he was punched in the face

By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police officer has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 71-year-old man who fell to the ground after he was punched in the face, authorities said Tuesday.

Daryl Vance of Detroit died in September after three weeks in a hospital.

Vance was punched during a “verbal confrontation” with a 29-year-old officer outside a bowling alley on Sept. 1, the prosecutor's office said. He fell to the ground and hit his head.

The on-duty officer was responding to a call that Vance was being disorderly.

“Police officers frequently deal with citizens who are disorderly and verbally unpleasant. But the evidence in this case shows that the officer allegedly was the aggressor, and his actions went criminally beyond what was necessary in this situation," prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

The officer is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

