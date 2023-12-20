Constituents get answers on new energy bills

Constituents asked questions about newly passed energy legislation at a town hall in Escanaba Tuesday night.(wluc)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Newly passed energy legislation in Michigan had constituents at a town hall in Escanaba Tuesday night looking for answers from a panel of U.P. legislators.

More than 100 residents attended the Energy Town Hall about the new energy bills. State Sen. Ed McBroom, Rep. Greg Markkanen, and Rep. Dave Prestin, all opponents of the package, answered questions on how the new laws might impact energy bills and electrical grid reliability.

“What that means for us is much higher rates and lower reliability than what I think even the senator is putting out here,” Prestin told the crowd.

Some constituents expressed concern that control would be taken away from local governments and given to the state.

Representative Jenn Hill said, earlier drafts of the legislation did take away local control. However, that was not where the final bill landed.

“The law was negotiated into the middle of the night because people were pushing, pushing, pushing to ensure that every project has to go in front of a local unit of government and that is what the law says,” Hill said.

One constituent told the legislators the rights of the landowner had already been taken away, and the energy package would give them back.

“You’re taking the farmer’s rights away from him by telling him what he can and cannot do on there,” the man said. “He can still farm his land with solar panels. You’re acting like it’s coming out of production. It’s preserving it. It’s another farmland preservation.”

Prestin said, there’s nothing good about the legislation, and he sees only one path forward.

“To try to change this legislation. And if we’re not able to change this legislation, we’re going to have to see ultimately what this legislation does,” Prestin said. “I can promise you that change will have to happen because what has passed will not work.”

For her part, Hill said, she hopes people will read the laws and reach out to her with their concerns.

