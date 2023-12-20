Moonlight Meadows shows the morning team how to make a pavlova

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bryan Koppana, Moonlight Meadows co-owner, joins the Morning team to show how you can make pavlovas at home this holiday season!

If you want to try to make a pavlova at home here is the Moonlight Meadows recipe!

Shop Moonlight Meadows here

Find Moonlight Meadows on Instagram and Facebook!

French Meringue

4 egg whites

284 grams of powdered sugar

1 tsp cream of tartar

Preheat your oven to 225 degrees.

Whisk cream of tartar into a mixing bowl with egg whites. Whip egg whites with a whisk attachment on a handheld or stand mixer until foamy on medium speed.

Slowly add sugar and continue to whip at medium speed until glossy and stiff peaks are reached. Affix a star tip to a piping bag and fill with meringue.

Doing your best to keep your piping bag vertical, pipe a solid circle starting in the middle and working your way outward until desired diameter is reached. You may do as small as 3 inch circles or larger if you wish.

Then continue to pipe the outside diameter over itself for up to 4 layers. You should end up with a cup shape. Continue making cups until your meringue is expended. Bake at 225 degrees for 75 minutes.

Then turn off the oven and leave the meringues in there to finish for 60 minutes. Do not forget about them in there!

Mascarpone cream

1 pint of heavy cream

1 cup of powdered sugar

1 whole vanilla bean

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup of mascarpone cheese

Pour the heavy cream and sugar into a mixing bowl. Split vanilla bean and scrape out caviar, then add to your mixing bowl. Add the vanilla extract as well. Whip with a handheld mixer or a stand mixer with a whisk attachment until stiff peaks are reached. Then add mascarpone and continue to whisk in medium until combined. Add mascarpone cream to a piping bag affixed with a star tip.

Pavlova

Fill the bottom half inch of each pavlova shell with your favorite jam. Next, fill the remainder of the shell with the mascarpone cream and continue to fill above the top, similar to an ice cream. Garnish the top with fresh fruit. Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries work well.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.