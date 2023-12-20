Biden administration releases close ally of Venezuelan president in swap for jailed Americans, reports say

By The Associated Press and JOSHUA GOODMAN and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration has released a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a swap for jailed Americans, The Associated Press has learned.

Alex Saab, who was arrested on a U.S. warrant for money laundering in 2020, was released from custody Wednesday. In exchange, Maduro will free some, if not all, of the at least 10 U.S. citizens who remain imprisoned in Venezuela, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The White House declined to comment.

