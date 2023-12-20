Abduction suspect struck and killed by car while running from police, chief says

A man who allegedly abducted a woman was struck and killed by a car while running from officers, according to Cincinnati police. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff, Tayler Davis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man who allegedly abducted a woman was struck and killed by a car while running from police early Wednesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge said it all started when someone called first responders to report an abduction.

Officers were given a description of a suspect vehicle and began searching for it.

After they spotted the vehicle, a chase ensued, which ended with the suspect getting out of his car and fleeing on foot, police said.

The suspect then attempted to run across Interstate 75 to evade police, Theetge said.

That’s when he was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

Police said the collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. and that the vehicle that hit the man did not remain on the scene.

Police did not publicly name the man who died but said he was 34 years old.

Officials have not given further information about the alleged abduction or the victim, but they said she is OK.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Elderly man found dead in home in Hancock Township, evidence of foul play present
Margaret Kempainen and Jacob Kempainen were arrested in connection to a Houghton County...
2 arrested in Iowa in connection to murder of Hancock Township man
animal cruelty graphic
UPDATE: Marquette County couple accused of animal abandonment arrested in Oakland County
A shortage of U.P. volunteer firefighters.
TV6 Investigates: A shortage of volunteer firefighters and how you can help
Francis Destrampe (left) has been missing since midnight Saturday.
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old man found dead in Baraga County

Latest News

Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library.
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library encourages patrons to participate in Winter Reading Challenge
Listening to America – The Childcare Cliff
They will provide the service to 25 new homes and/or businesses each month until they reach...
Partridge Creek Compost to start curbside compost pickup
A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings