2 arrested in Iowa in connection to Houghton County homicide

Margaret Kempainen and Jacob Kempainen were arrested in connection to a Houghton County...
Margaret Kempainen and Jacob Kempainen were arrested in connection to a Houghton County homicide investigation.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people have been arrested in Iowa in connection to a Houghton County homicide case, according to a Wednesday press release from the Clear Lake Police Department (CLPD).

According to the CLPD, Margaret Anne Rose Kempainen, 50, and Jacob Alan Charles Kempainen, 20, both from Hartland, Wis. were arrested Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. at the request of the Houghton County Michigan Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

The CLPD said both are suspects in a homicide investigation HCSO is conducting and that the HCSO had developed information that the Kempainens were armed and dangerous, and were in the Clear Lake area. They were found by CLPD officers at a local gas station.

The news of their arrests comes a day after the HCSO released information about an elderly man who was found dead in his Hancock Township home with evidence of foul play. TV6 has called the HCSO to confirm that the Kempainens are connected to the same case. The office said further information would be released later Wednesday afternoon.

Margaret and Jacob Kempainen are currently in custody at the Cerro Gordo County Jail awaiting extradition to Houghton County on one count of homicide each.

The Clear Lake Police Department was assisted by Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Garner Police Department at the scene.

