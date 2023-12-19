KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Woodland Elementary kindergarteners spread Christmas cheer at the Evergreen Senior Living Center Tuesday morning.

The kids made two laps around the facility singing carols to the residents. This was the second year the kindergarteners made a holiday visit to the center.

Kindergarten Teacher Amanda Zambon says the students love visiting the residents.

“They enjoy interacting, because we tell them ‘We’re going to go sing for our grandmas and grampas, we’re going to make cards for them,’” said Zambon. “We come here for trick or treating too. It’s a wonderful opportunity for everyone involved.”

Almost 50 kindergarteners sang to the residents.

