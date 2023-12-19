The UPside - Kandles for Kids

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in our community. Each Monday, TV6 shines the light on these people and organizations with our UPside report. This week’s UPsider features Kandles for Kids.

Kandles for Kids provides gift cards, cake mix, and balloons to children in foster care across Upper Michigan. It started in 2020 when Barb Olsen welcomed her first foster child into her home, and wanted to do something to bond with her. They started making candles, and over time had a large supply. They wanted to do something good, and decided to create Kandles for Kids, where they go to craft shows, and sell the candles for a donation, and 100% of those donations go towards the birthday celebrations.

Barb makes the candles with the help of her first foster child and now adopted daughter, current foster children in her home, family members, and lots of help from her granddaughter. For making sure children in foster care can still celebrate their birthday, Barb Olsen and Kandles for Kids are this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

