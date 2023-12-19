TV6 Investigates: A shortage of volunteer firefighters and how you can help

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - As we enter colder weather and the holidays, the number of fire calls will increase. But right now, there’s a nationwide shortage of firefighters.

According to the National Volunteer Fire Council, in 2010 there were 768,150 volunteer firefighters across the nation. In 2020, there were 676,900. That’s a 12-percent decrease. But the number of calls increased by 29.1 percent.

In 2022, volunteer firefighters across the U.P. were called out 9,891 times. But what happens when no one is there to answer the call?

“I live out in the woods. So, if somebody were to respond, how long would it take for them to get to my house before it burns down or if I had a heart attack?” asked Cindy Doherty, the daughter of a firefighter.

“When that happens, fortunately right now, we can pull from our neighboring departments, but at some point, there’s just not going to be anyone to respond to these emergencies,” said Jen Bastien, the public information officer for Stephenson Volunteer Fire Department.

The shortage of firefighters goes beyond the borders of the U.P. - it’s not just a small-town problem. The Michigan State Firemen’s Association says 80 percent of fire departments in Michigan are volunteers.

L’Anse Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cory Frisk says it adds an extra layer of complexity.

“We’re busy. We run a monthly meeting, a monthly training, plus you have call times in there too. So, there’s all that stuff on the front side that you got a dedicate time for,” said Frisk.

What does it take to be a volunteer firefighter?

“We’re responding when people are having the worst day of their lives,” said Michael McLeieer, the past president of the Michigan State Firemen’s Association.

McLeieer says the certification process takes 242 hours.

While specific schedules vary by county, for most departments, that means an online class plus in-person training to practice hands-on. And it’s the same process here in the U.P. as it is for full-time paid departments in big cities.

“Training standards are the same. The only difference is an urban department may have high rises and an urban department has city hydrants. More of the rural communities are going to be requiring water sources from a pond or a portable dump tank,” said McLeieer.

Anyone physically able can be a firefighter. You need to be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license.

The gear weighs about 80 pounds and depending on what tool you’re using – you could be carrying up to 100 pounds.

“We’re seeing more and more women getting into the fire service and we’re seeing more and more diversity within the fire service. Our firefighters are looking more like regular members from the community and that’s great because neighbor helping neighbor is an awesome opportunity,” said McLeieer.

If you don’t want to run into a burning building, there is always something you can do to help the department.

“Whether it’s teaching public education in a non-emergent situation, whether it’s installing free smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. We have other functions within the volunteer fire service that many times we can connect people together,” said McLeieer.

Once you’re certified, most departments have a monthly meeting and training - plus any calls you’re paged out to. People in the community say the time commitment is one of the biggest hurdles.

“I definitely have a lot of respect for those who are doing it. I’ve had friends that have done it, former bosses that have done it. It’s just hard to find time myself,” said Bruce Smith, an NMU student.

“It’s like a whole other job on top of whatever you’re doing to make a living,” said Freya Dufner, an NMU student.

“It’s time because I work in town and I’m usually gone nine hours a day, 10 hours a day, and at work 40 hours a week, if not more,” said Doherty.

To help make up for the time that goes into being a volunteer firefighter, some departments offer a stipend for calls. L’Anse Volunteer Fire Department offers $20 an hour when it’s paged to a scene.

“A lot of people leave their families, leave work, leave their personal businesses to come in and respond to calls. So, it gives them some gas money and some reimbursement anyway for the lost wages and stuff that they might suffer,” said Frisk.

Other departments will offer a flat rate per call as gas reimbursement. Every department is different.

