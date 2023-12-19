St. Vincent De Paul delivers Christmas baskets

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families in Negaunee will have food on the table and gifts under the tree this Christmas.

After preparing more than 40 baskets Monday the Negaunee Saint Vincent De Paul, staff started handing them out Tuesday. Families came to the pantry to gather gifts for their kids and food items for Christmas dinner.

Negaunee Saint Vincent De Paul Member Kathy Carlson said their goal was to go above and beyond with these baskets.

“The baskets are big. We try to be very generous. It’s Christmas time and we know ourselves how much we do extra at Christmas. So, we want our families in need to have a wonderful Christmas,” said Carlson.

Carlson also said it is important to support people all year round.

