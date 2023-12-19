‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park

Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.(Arkansas State Parks)
By KAIT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Arkansas man found a diamond weighing nearly 5 carats at the Crater of Diamonds State Park.

But he didn’t know it until recently.

When Jerry Evans and his girlfriend visited the state park earlier this year, he picked up what he thought was a piece of clear glass.

Evans said he put it in his pocket with some other finds and returned home that day.

After returning home, he started thinking about that piece of glass and sent it off to the Gemological Institute of America for identification.

A few weeks later, his find was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.

“When they called and told me it was real, I was tickled to death,” Evans said.

According to park officials, the diamond is the largest registered at the park since 2020, when another visitor found a 9.07-carat brown diamond.

“Mr. Evans’ diamond is spectacular to see. It’s a complete crystal with a brilliant white color reminiscent of many other large, white diamonds I’ve seen from here in the past,” said Assistant Park Superintendent Waymon Cox.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Destrampe (left) has been missing since midnight Saturday.
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old man found dead in Baraga County
Cleveland Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs comments on Nippon Steel’s proposed acquisition of US Steel
snow
Windy & moderate lake effect snow increases today
Some of the staff working for the Miron's have worked at Saloon Pizza for more than 20 years
Saloon Pizza in Gladstone reopens in new building
animal cruelty graphic
UPDATE: Marquette County couple accused of animal abandonment arrested in Oakland County

Latest News

The donated land is just west of the NTN Trailhead on County Road 510 in Negaunee Township.
Noquemanon Trail Network announces 238-acre donation for new trails
Violations can range from speeding to running a red light, with any children aboard receiving...
KBIC Tribal Police gift drivers with holiday hams and stockings for traffic violations
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
Sandra Day O’Connor called a pioneer and ‘iconic jurist’ as she is memorialized by Biden, Roberts
President Joe Biden delivered a eulogy for former Justice O'Connor. (CNN)
Sandra Day O’Connor called a pioneer and ‘iconic jurist’ as she is memorialized by Biden, Roberts
kjcup's debut album release party.
kjcup to host album release party in Marquette