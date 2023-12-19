Remembering the first woman on the Supreme Court

By Jon Decker
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sandra Day O’Connor made history by serving as the first female justice of the Supreme Court. At the National Cathedral on Tuesday, she was remembered by the president and by family for both blazing trails and pursuing justice.

Chief Justice John Roberts reminded mourners that O’Connor was never a complainer — even after graduating at the top of her class at Stanford Law School and only receiving one job offer as a legal secretary.

“She had to demonstrate excellence as the 102nd member of the Supreme Court, all the while setting a model as the first woman on the job,” he said.

When O’Connor was confirmed to the highest court in the country in 1981, then-Senator Joe Biden was the top Democrat member on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Now president, Biden recounted what made her so special.

“Gracious, wise, civil and principled, Sandra Day O’Connor, daughter of the American West, was a pioneer in her own right, breaking down barriers in the legal and political worlds and the nation’s consciousness,” said Biden.

Historian Evan Thomas, author of the definitive biography on O’Connor, described how O’Connor brought civility to the court when she arrived in 1981.

“At the court’s weekly lunches, only about half the justices showed up. So she made it her business to make the justices come to lunch. Not to talk about cases or to argue over the law, but to get to know each other. If they didn’t go to lunch, she would go to their chambers and just sit there until they did,” said Thomas.

Jay O’Connor, one of Sandra Day O’Connor’s three sons, said he was often asked by strangers what his mom was like. “She was a force of nature. When she walked into a room, everything was more vivid. She willed things into action. People had a very hard time saying no to her, except her three sons and some of her lively colleagues on the Supreme Court,” he said.

Sandra Day O’Connor knew she was a part of history. She often said, “I may be the first female Supreme Court Justice. I hope I’m not the last.” That wish was fulfilled. Sitting in the pews were the four women now serving on the nation’s highest court, Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, Coney Barrett and Jackson.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Destrampe (left) has been missing since midnight Saturday.
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old man found dead in Baraga County
Cleveland Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs comments on Nippon Steel’s proposed acquisition of US Steel
snow
Windy & moderate lake effect snow increases today
Some of the staff working for the Miron's have worked at Saloon Pizza for more than 20 years
Saloon Pizza in Gladstone reopens in new building
animal cruelty graphic
UPDATE: Marquette County couple accused of animal abandonment arrested in Oakland County

Latest News

FILE - Old-growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon River Trail, June 25, 2004, in Mt....
Biden administration moves to protect oldest trees as climate change brings more fires, pests
Lakeisha Bryant, public information representative at the Santa Clara Valley Water District,...
Drought-prone California OKs new rules for turning wastewater directly into drinking water
Davis Harris, a custodian in Texas, delivered Christmas gifts to every student at school ahead...
Beloved school custodian raises money to buy Christmas presents for every student
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
The kids made two laps around the facility singing carols to the residents
Woodland Elementary Kindergarteners spread Christmas cheer