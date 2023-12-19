Noquemanon Trail Network announces 238-acre donation for new trails

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Three popular miles of ski trail in Marquette County are now open to the public. The Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) announced Tuesday it got a private donation of 238 acres.

The land is just west of the NTN Trailhead on County Road 510 in Negaunee Township. The group received a 238-acre donation of land from Cary Gottlieb and Carol Gamber.

“This is a unique piece of land. It has a rugged geography. It is stunning. It has rivers and granite cliffs. It also has a high elevation, and it lives about 10 miles from our snow-making machine, Lake Superior. It has good quality, predictable snow, sometimes too much, but we like that problem,” said Wally Pearson, NTN President.

The donation will preserve about three miles of ski race trail between North Basin Drive and the County Road 510 trailhead and make it available year-round.

The newly acquired trails are open for the public to use now. The NTN said it is becoming increasingly more difficult to keep trails connected because of private development projects.

“We do need to do occasional reroutes. Just this year, we had to redo two sections of trail to work around or with developers to make sure that connectivity continues,” said Laurie Hauswirth, NTN Executive Director.

Hauswirth said the NTN works with 45 property owners across eight trail systems.

“The trails are contingent on the generosity of man private landowners,” Hauswirth said. “We have some trails that exist on public land. For the connectivity that we enjoy, we rely on many different types of landowners.”

The NTN has also launched a new Trail Protection Fund. It will be used to purchase and preserve trails across our region.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.