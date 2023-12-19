Mild pattern as winter approaches Thursday

Above seasonal temperatures towards the start of winter -- rain, snow chances to pick up during the holiday weekend.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

It’s a drier, milder stretch to the first days of winter in the U.P. as high pressure builds over the Canadian Shield midweek across the region. On Friday, a Northern Plains system pushes through and brushes Upper Michigan with overall light rain and snow showers before waning Saturday morning. Then, a Central Plains system brings impacting showers this holiday weekend -- rain Christmas Eve through Christmas Day, then a changeover to snow starting west in Upper Michigan Christmas evening.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy by morning with few flurries north; southwest winds turning northerly by morning with gusts around 20 mph

>Lows: 10s/20

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with isolated flurries

>Highs: 30s

Thursday, Winter Begins: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light rain and snow

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers early, tapering off in the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 40

Sunday, Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix late; warmer and breezy

>Highs: 40s

Monday, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow mix; windy

>Highs: 30s/40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; patchy blowing snow; colder and windy

>Highs: 30

