Marquette Gymnastics, Cheer completes US Gymnastics certifications

Some of the gymnastic equipment inside one of the studio rooms(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette gymnastics studio is now nationally accredited.

Five staff members at Marquette Gymnastics & Cheer finished their certification with USA Gymnastics (USAG) this fall. Staff said they’re the only USAG-sanctioned facility in Marquette.

This means they can help train gymnasts for college or Olympic competitions. One of the coaches says this helps them attract more talent.

“It puts us up there with the rest of the bigger gyms downstate where they have full-fledged facilities. When we can go to competitions that are a lot bigger and are on a larger scale, they can compete with those same kids that are training in bigger gyms,” said Maya Reyst, Marquette Gymnastics & Cheer Coach.

The studio works with about 200 kids from walking age to 17. Their next competition is in February, when 27 gymnasts travel to Milwaukee.

