Marquette City Commission approves public art contractor for Cultural Trail project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission unanimously approved a contractor to build eight art installations along the Marquette Cultural Trail.

The $100,000 contract will go to Urban Ecosystems to design, fabricate and install the eight public art pieces.

A group of people worked together to select the eight locations that will be used to display the installations.

This group has staff from the City of Marquette, Beaumier Heritage Center, Marquette Regional History Center, Superior Watershed Partnership, Maritime Museum, Northern Michigan University, a Northern Michigan University student, a Marquette Public Art Commission member and a tribal representative.

Here are the names and locations where all eight installations will be placed.

Gichi-Naame-Ziibing, also known as Suckerfish, will be near the Carp River Kiln in South Marquette. Nagomikong, also known as Nayahmekang, will be just south of Founder’s Landing off South Lakeshore Boulevard. Nagomikong, also known as Nayahmekang, will be at the entrance to the Founder’s Landing Pier. Nagomikong, also known as Nayahmekang, will be at the entrance to Mattson Lower Harbor Park. Bagidaabineyashi, also known as Snagging Point, will be at the entrance to Lighthouse Park. Nagomikong, also known as Nayahmekang, will be along a newly restored part of North Lakeshore Boulevard, next to a public parking lot. Ginibo Nissimin Makatewagamitig weia sibim also known as the Go West Noquemanon River, will be at the mouth of the Dead River near Clark Lambros Park. Ashkikomaan Neiashi, also known as Lead Metal Point, will be near the entrance to Presque Isle Park.

Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs said more installations could be added to the trail in the future.

“We do recognize that there are not just eight locations in our city or along this trail that have some sort of significance,” Kovacs said. “There is an opportunity to continue to add on to this project as we find more funding.”

Kovacs said this project is funded completely by grant funding.

Kovacs explained that $55,000 comes from the National Endowment for the Arts and $45,000 comes from the Native American Heritage Foundation.

