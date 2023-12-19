Marquette Alternative High School rocks its annual sock collection

9 boxes were donated at the first stop
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - ‘Rock the Socks’ collected more than 6,000 socks in just under a month.

On Tuesday, those socks were donated to five locations in Marquette, including St. Vincent De Paul, the Janzen House, The Women’s Center, Room at the Inn and The Beacon House. Marquette Alternative High School (MAHS) Teacher Cynthia De Petro said the project is all about supporting the community.

“The goal is always just to do what the community needs. Again, it really isn’t about numbers. It is about outreach and kids learning empathy and caring for the people that mean equally as much to us in our community as anybody else,” said DePetro.

The students packed a bus full of boxes, each box full of socks in various sizes for men, women and kids. They donated nine boxes at the first stop, St. Vincent De Paul. MAHS Freshman Asher Joyal said this project was something new for her.

“I wrapped maybe a good chunk of the boxes that we’ve been donating with my friend. It was really fun, but I genuinely think that this, donating them all, is my favorite part,” said Joyal.

In the 12 years of Rocks the Socks, MAHS has donated over 53,000 pairs.

Janzen House Director Brent Clark said community donations allow the shelter to do more for those in need.

“We are providing food and shelter to individuals that do not have the resources to come up with that on their own. When the school does the Rock the Socks and the community donates, that is donation dollars we don’t have to come up with to buy those materials,” said Clark.

Clark said even the smallest donations can make a big difference.

