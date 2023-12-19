Manistique, Big Bay De Noc High School students unite to build for the community

Students said the next step is to get the building roofed and sided by January
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the sounds of power tools were heard throughout the Manistique Rifle and Pistol Club.

Manistique Schools Building Trades Instructor Kevin Brown said he was happy when the club asked him and his students to build a storage garage on-site.

“We don’t get a chance to do anything off-site very often, so this is a big opportunity and my administrators at the ISD, Delta Schoolcraft ISD, and Manistique were all for it,” Brown said. “So, I have the kids out here all day today where usual it’s a two-hour class, but we have everyone here on the coldest day of the year,”

Brown said the students from Manistique and Big Bay De Noc building the 28 by 32 square foot garage are learning a lot about teamwork along with other skills.

“Of course, they are learning about construction, we had some masonry going on here. Framing, roofing siding, and again, this can’t be done by any one student, so this is extreme teamwork going on and a lot of problem-solving,”

Big Bay De Noc 12th grader Steven Holmes said he plans on doing masonry after high school. He said this project is giving him skills he can put on his resume.

“A lot of this helps just seeing the whole construction site and it shows you how the different steps work together,” Holmes said.

Manistique Senior Carsyn Hinkson said he enjoyed working on things like roof sheeting.

“Then we will get working on the roofing shingles after that, but we are building our platform up there so we can walk around easier and work on it better,” Hinkson said.

Students said the next step is to get the building roofed and sided by January.

