Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly asks for volunteers, food donations for upcoming Christmas dinners

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) in Hancock is looking for donations and volunteers for its upcoming Christmas day dinners.

There are nine meal sites spread across Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties. Another is being handled by Marquette’s branch. They are broken up between sit-down sites, delivery-only sites, and sites that offer both. A list of all sites and locations can be found by clicking here.

Over 1,000 meals are provided to seniors for the holiday. They are given traditional turkey dinners with mashed potatoes, stuffing, and more. To make these meals complete, certain food items are still needed.

“We are in need of some cookies,” says LBFE Activities Coordinator Danielle Dolby. “But we definitely need dessert bars and dessert pies.”

Other donations such as brown sugar, apple cider, aluminum foil and butter are also needed. Additionally, the organization is looking for meal prep, clean-up, and meal delivery driver volunteers.

“Our elders should not be spending their holidays alone,” continued Dolby. “We are here as a community to offer them company, and give them a spot to come and eat, socialize, have some entertainment, and have a good Christmas.”

Donations and volunteer submissions are asked to be given to the organization by noon on Friday. Food donations can also be brought to the sites you are assisting, but the organization must be notified in advance. You can call (906)-482-6944 or visit their website to volunteer.

