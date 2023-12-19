kjcup to host album release party in Marquette

kjcup's debut album release party.
kjcup's debut album release party.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette woman is celebrating her debut album this week.

Karen Jane Ludwig, known professionally as kjcup, released her album “Identity Crisis” on Dec. 1.

To celebrate, she’s performing the album live at Superior Culture on Friday.

It’s an album that expresses her take on pandemic life, the human experience, and her life as an identical twin.

“The album is fully produced, recorded, and mixed by me,” said kjcup. “So, I feel like it’s a true expression of who I am and it’s like a stamp on that time of my life and now I can start fresh and build something new.”

The “Identity Crisis” album release party will be this Friday, Dec. 22 from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. at Superior Culture in Marquette. If you can’t make it, you can stream the whole performance live on kjcup’s Instagram.

