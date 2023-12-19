Kingsford High shows school spirit at pep rally

The student body and many of the staff of Kingsford High School gathered in the gymnasium...
The student body and many of the staff of Kingsford High School gathered in the gymnasium Tuesday afternoon in the final hours before the winter break(wluc)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The student body and many of the staff of Kingsford High School gathered in the gymnasium Tuesday afternoon in the final hours before the winter break.

The school held a Flivver Nation Celebration pep rally with games and candy to bring together the student body and bond with school staff.

Student Council President Adelaide McRoberts says the extended lunch gets students in a celebratory mood.

“Everyone gets to have the same lunch, here at Kingsford we have two separate lunches, so during Flivver Nation Celebration everyone gets the same lunch,” said McRoberts. “We make it a longer lunch, almost like a little Christmas gift for everyone before the holiday so it’s a lot of fun and people with teams can get together.”

Students split up to go to activity stations after the rally. Some students made Christmas ornaments and more crafts in the cafeteria while others played video games or watched movies. The remaining students joined with school staff to compete in a volleyball tournament.

Student Council Advisor Zach Fix says the Kingsford Student Council worked hard to host the celebration.

“I have a very, very organized student council,” said Fix. “I met with them over the summertime while we were working on things for Homecoming, so they really are go-getters, they are looking to get things organized and put on a really good event.”

Student’s first day of school after the holiday break will be Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Destrampe (left) has been missing since midnight Saturday.
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old man found dead in Baraga County
Cleveland Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs comments on Nippon Steel’s proposed acquisition of US Steel
snow
Windy & moderate lake effect snow increases today
Some of the staff working for the Miron's have worked at Saloon Pizza for more than 20 years
Saloon Pizza in Gladstone reopens in new building
animal cruelty graphic
UPDATE: Marquette County couple accused of animal abandonment arrested in Oakland County

Latest News

The kids made two laps around the facility singing carols to the residents
Woodland Elementary Kindergarteners spread Christmas cheer
Christmas baskets ready for families to pick up
St. Vincent De Paul delivers Christmas baskets
9 boxes were donated at the first stop
Marquette Alternative High School rocks its annual sock collection
Students said the next step is to get the building roofed and sided by January
Manistique, Big Bay De Noc High School students unite to build for the community