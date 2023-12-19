Kingsford High shows school spirit at pep rally

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The student body and many of the staff of Kingsford High School gathered in the gymnasium Tuesday afternoon in the final hours before the winter break.

The school held a Flivver Nation Celebration pep rally with games and candy to bring together the student body and bond with school staff.

Student Council President Adelaide McRoberts says the extended lunch gets students in a celebratory mood.

“Everyone gets to have the same lunch, here at Kingsford we have two separate lunches, so during Flivver Nation Celebration everyone gets the same lunch,” said McRoberts. “We make it a longer lunch, almost like a little Christmas gift for everyone before the holiday so it’s a lot of fun and people with teams can get together.”

Students split up to go to activity stations after the rally. Some students made Christmas ornaments and more crafts in the cafeteria while others played video games or watched movies. The remaining students joined with school staff to compete in a volleyball tournament.

Student Council Advisor Zach Fix says the Kingsford Student Council worked hard to host the celebration.

“I have a very, very organized student council,” said Fix. “I met with them over the summertime while we were working on things for Homecoming, so they really are go-getters, they are looking to get things organized and put on a really good event.”

Student’s first day of school after the holiday break will be Wednesday, Jan. 3.

