KBIC Tribal Police gift drivers with holiday hams and stockings for traffic violations

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) Tribal Police is giving away a tasty treat to drivers who have made the naughty list this week.

The department is gifting holiday hams to drivers who commit a form of traffic violation. This can range from speeding to running a red light. And for any children aboard, they are gifted stockings.

The hams, stockings, and idea for this holiday treat were authorized by the KBIC Tribal Council. It was council member Kim Klopstein who purchased the items, according to KBIC Tribal Police Chief Duane Misegan. Both the council and department aim to bring some goodwill and help to the community through this opportunity.

“When I was asked if our department was interested in helping, I didn’t hesitate,” said Misegan. “This is a good opportunity for the community to see the police department in a positive way. We also don’t get to bring a lot of joy into people’s lives, and this is a good chance to do just that!”

Both Misegan and Officer Alden Connor spent Tuesday morning continuing this. The department is hoping to give away all of these items before the end of the week.

