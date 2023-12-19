KBIC Tribal Police gift drivers with holiday hams and stockings for traffic violations

Violations can range from speeding to running a red light, with any children aboard receiving...
Violations can range from speeding to running a red light, with any children aboard receiving stockings.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) Tribal Police is giving away a tasty treat to drivers who have made the naughty list this week.

The department is gifting holiday hams to drivers who commit a form of traffic violation. This can range from speeding to running a red light. And for any children aboard, they are gifted stockings.

The hams, stockings, and idea for this holiday treat were authorized by the KBIC Tribal Council. It was council member Kim Klopstein who purchased the items, according to KBIC Tribal Police Chief Duane Misegan. Both the council and department aim to bring some goodwill and help to the community through this opportunity.

“When I was asked if our department was interested in helping, I didn’t hesitate,” said Misegan. “This is a good opportunity for the community to see the police department in a positive way. We also don’t get to bring a lot of joy into people’s lives, and this is a good chance to do just that!”

Both Misegan and Officer Alden Connor spent Tuesday morning continuing this. The department is hoping to give away all of these items before the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Destrampe (left) has been missing since midnight Saturday.
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old man found dead in Baraga County
Cleveland Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs comments on Nippon Steel’s proposed acquisition of US Steel
snow
Windy & moderate lake effect snow increases today
Some of the staff working for the Miron's have worked at Saloon Pizza for more than 20 years
Saloon Pizza in Gladstone reopens in new building
animal cruelty graphic
UPDATE: Marquette County couple accused of animal abandonment arrested in Oakland County

Latest News

kjcup's debut album release party.
kjcup to host album release party in Marquette
A shortage of U.P. volunteer firefighters.
TV6 Investigates: A shortage of volunteer firefighters and how you can help
Florence Hardwoods sawmill
Florence Hardwoods fined nearly $1.4 million after teen’s death
animal cruelty graphic
UPDATE: Marquette County couple accused of animal abandonment arrested in Oakland County