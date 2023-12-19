Forest Park Schools host Health and Wellness Day

Seven different organizations were represented throughout the day
Seven different organizations were represented throughout the day(wluc)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Mental health and wellness were on the minds of students at Forest Park Schools on Monday.

Community partners like the Michigan State Police and Great Lakes Recovery Centers spent the school day ensuring students know about wellness resources in their community. Forest Park Principal Jackie Giuliani helped organize the Health and Wellness Day with Great Lakes Recovery Centers Director of Prevention Services Tracy Johnson.

Giuliani says teens need support to meet the challenges of young adulthood.

“I’ve just noticed, in the last five years of being principal, how much our students struggle with some of the peer pressures of being a teenager, and how to handle making good choices when it’s so easy to make the bad ones,” said Giuliani.

Johnson says she hopes community partners can learn to understand young adult’s issues.

“We get caught up in our own lives and we don’t really give that ear to our youth,” said Johnson. “They are reaching out to us, getting their answers, and sometimes we’re not giving them the information that they are asking for or that they need.”

The Dickinson Iron District Health Department Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Jessica Perry says she’s positive students are better informed about the help the Health Department can give.

“We started each session with a little exercise, kind of like a tabletop,” said Perry. “One half of the room had extreme heat, the other half of the room had extreme cold, and they walked through what they would have to do to prepare for those scenarios. So, I do think we opened their eyes about some other things we provide.”

