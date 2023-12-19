First responders deliver Caring House Christmas gifts

First Responders in Iron Mountain and Kingsford helped move almost 500 gifts for Caring House...
First Responders in Iron Mountain and Kingsford helped move almost 500 gifts for Caring House residents on Monday(wluc)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - First Responders in Iron Mountain and Kingsford helped move almost 500 gifts for Caring House residents on Monday.

The Caring House of Iron Mountain was accepting gift donations for its Christmas Celebration. The Longriders Motorcycle Club, First National Bank and Trust, Iron Mountain and Kingsford Credit Union and Niagara Credit Union all donated most of the gifts.

Breitung Township School’s Resource Officer Matt Brouillette says the first responders helped as thanks for the Caring House’s support in domestic violence matters.

“Me specifically, working with students at the high school and middle school level, I’ve had numerous times where I’ve been kind of between a rock and a hard place. I’ve had to call the teen advocates and at the drop of a hat, they are there at the school saying ‘what do you need? We’re here for you.’”

Niagara Credit Union Employees helped wrap and sort the gifts.

