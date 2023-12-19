Elderly man found dead in home in Hancock Township, evidence of foul play present

By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HANCOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An elderly man was found dead in his home in Hancock Township Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a well-being check at a residence where, on scene, they located the man dead in his home. Further investigation revealed evidence of foul play.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and there is no current threat to the public at this time.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Michigan State Police, Hancock City Police Department, Houghton City Police Department, Michigan State Police Crime Lab, Houghton County Medical Examiners Office and Mercy EMS.

