Dan Campbell wants Lions to focus on division title over everything else

DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell isn’t worried about which combination of results will clinch a playoff spot for his Detroit Lions.

Campbell made it clear before the season that he had one goal for this season, and he hasn't wavered.

“We came into this season to win the division,” he said Monday. “That was the goal and that's still our focus. If something happens between now and then to get us a playoff spot, that's all good. But we talked about that this morning as a team. That was the focus at the beginning of the season and that's still the focus.”

Lions fans haven't seen a division title since 1993, and going into Saturday night, there was reason to fear Detroit might miss out again.

After a 5-1 start, they had gone 4-3 and were lucky to have done that well. They beat the Chargers 41-38 on a last-second field goal, needed a late-game collapse by the Bears to win 31-26 and nearly blew a 21-0 lead before hanging on to beat the Saints 33-28.

Coming off a 28-13 loss in Chicago, the Lions now had to face an improving Broncos team that was also battling for a playoff spot.

After a sluggish first quarter, Detroit's high-powered offense kicked back into life, scoring 21 points in the second quarter en route to a 42-17 victory.

With Minnesota, Green Bay and the Bears all losing, the Lions suddenly have a three-game lead in the division with three games left.

“Our first three drives have to be better, but the defense got us some stops and we got going,” Campbell said. "We ended up scoring six touchdowns to their two, we outrushed them 185-83, and we won the takeaway battle by getting the fumble from Russell (Wilson) and not giving it away.

“We also had 13 explosive (plays) to their six, so we doubled them up. Those are all significant wins.”

Now, though, the Lions face an odd finish to the season. They finish the season with games in Minnesota and Dallas before finishing the regular season at home against the Vikings.

Two games against Minnesota in three weeks is unusual, but there are scenarios where the Lions and Vikings could face off again in the wild-card round — a third meeting in four weeks.

“We know they are a very dangerous team, but we haven't seen them since last season, and honestly, they are a different team than they were then," Campbell said. “The personnel is different and the scheme is different. This is entirely new, so we have to put together the best possible game plan.”

WHAT'S WORKING

Detroit's rushing game has been the backbone of the offense, especially as rookie Jahmyr Gibbs gets used to the pro game. Gibbs and David Montgomery combined for 190 yards and two touchdowns. They put up 185 rushing yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry, allowing the Lions to run off crucial time in the fourth quarter.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The pass defense is still struggling, allowing almost 250 yards in the 4-3 stretch, but they are getting some help from the pass rush. The Lions have nine sacks in the past five games, but have allowed seven touchdown passes while only getting one interception.

STOCK UP

Jared Goff came into the Broncos game having turned the ball over eight times in the previous four weeks — a serious problem in an offense that requires him to take care of the ball. He didn't turn the ball over against Denver while throwing a season-high five touchdown passes.

STOCK DOWN

Tight end Brock Wright, although not through any fault of his own. It is just hard for the veteran to make any impact in an offense that is increasingly built around rookie tight end Sam LaPorta. LaPorta has 71 catches for 758 yards and nine touchdowns — one of the greatest seasons by a Lions tight end, rookie or veteran.

INJURIES

Linebacker Derrick Barnes, who is third on the team in tackles, left the Broncos game with a shoulder injury. Campbell said they won't know his status for the Vikings until later in the week.

KEY NUMBER

0 — The number of playoff games the Lions have hosted since moving into Ford Field in 2002. The only postseason game played in the building was Super Bowl 40, which saw the Steelers beat the Seahawks.

NEXT STEPS

Campbell and his staff are already studying a lot of Vikings game film as the two teams will meet up multiple times in the upcoming weeks.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL