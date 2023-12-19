Coal miners discover 7-foot-long mammoth tusk

A mammoth tusk was found at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota.
A mammoth tusk was found at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota.(North Dakota Geological Survey)
By KFYR staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Coal miners in North Dakota made a big discovery over Memorial Day weekend.

The miners at Freedom Mine near Beulah uncovered a seven-foot-long mammoth tusk.

After the discovery, they contacted the North Dakota Geological Survey, the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the Bureau of Land Management.

The tusk along with other bones were excavated from an old streambed over the course of two weeks.

Workers uncover mammoth bones near Beulah
Workers uncover mammoth bones near Beulah(Courtesy: North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources)

The bones were then taken to the paleontology lab at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

Paleontologists will try to identify the species of the recovered bones once they are cleaned.

The North Dakota Geological Survey and the Freedom Mine are working on a plan to use the fossils for an educational outreach program.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Destrampe (left) has been missing since midnight Saturday.
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old man found dead in Baraga County
First responders at the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Iron Mountain, Dec. 15, 2023.
UPDATE: Pedestrian has ‘life-threatening’ injuries after Friday night crash in Iron Mountain
snow
Windy & moderate lake effect snow increases today
Marinette County Drug Bust
2 Iron Mountain men arrested in Town of Pound for narcotic trafficking
Cleveland Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs comments on Nippon Steel’s proposed acquisition of US Steel

Latest News

The owners said they made sure to keep the same pizza sauce the restaurants has had for more...
Saloon Pizza in Gladstone reopens in new building
Owner Ashley Jarvi’s home includes a playroom, an outdoor gated playground and additional...
Tiny Turtles Daycare facility opens in Ishpeming
First Responders in Iron Mountain and Kingsford helped move almost 500 gifts for Caring House...
First responders deliver Caring House Christmas gifts
Community volunteers came together to make nearly 50 Christmas baskets for families in need.
St. Vincent de Paul puts together Christmas baskets
Community partners like the Michigan State Police and Great Lakes Recovery Centers spent the...
Forest Park Schools host Health and Wellness Day