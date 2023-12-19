Breezy with some sunshine

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Clouds gradually decrease during the day. Otherwise, it’ll be breezy with southwesterly gusts ranging from 25 to 30mph. An upper-level ridge in the jetstream will bring unseasonably warm air through this weekend. A trough on Friday will bring a wintry mix in the morning with rain during the day. The weekend will be warm and quiet. Then, Christmas day starts mild. Then, a front swings through with rain and a transition to wet snow late in the day. Temperatures will decrease during the day behind the front.

Today: Breezy with a mix of sun/clouds

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow flurries

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Friday: Cloudy with morning mix transitioning to rain

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Saturday: Cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s to lwo40s

Sunday: Cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Christmas: Cloudy with rain transitioning to wet snow late in the day and temperatures decreasing

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

