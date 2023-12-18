Winter weather alerts through Monday evening: accumulating snow, high winds

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow and gusty north winds over 25 mph (45 mph nearshore); 2″+ additional snowfall possible in high terrain and Lake Superior shoreline east; snow, winds gradually subside with gradual clearing through morning

>Lows: -0s to 20 (coldest inland)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday, Winter Begins: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered rain/snow mix

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 40

Sunday, Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix late; breezy

>Highs: 40

Monday, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow mix; breezy

>Highs: 30s/40

