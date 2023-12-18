Winter weather alerts through Monday evening: accumulating snow, high winds
Winter weather advisories near the Lake Superior shore through Monday night -- lake effect snow, gales to subside through Tuesday morning.
NWS alerts in effect HERE.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow and gusty north winds over 25 mph (45 mph nearshore); 2″+ additional snowfall possible in high terrain and Lake Superior shoreline east; snow, winds gradually subside with gradual clearing through morning
>Lows: -0s to 20 (coldest inland)
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph
>Highs: 30
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy
>Highs: 30s
Thursday, Winter Begins: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered rain/snow mix
>Highs: 30s/40
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 40
Sunday, Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix late; breezy
>Highs: 40
Monday, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow mix; breezy
>Highs: 30s/40
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.