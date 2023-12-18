Windy & moderate lake effect snow increases today

A cold front and trough is exiting across the U.P. Behind it lake effect snow will increase across the north and west. Snow amounts will range from 1-3″ in the west and east with the higher elevations ranging from 3-6″. Roads are slippery and snow-covered so plan for some delays. Winds will increase with gusts of 35-45mph. This will cause blowing snow resulting in limited visibility, especially near Lake Superior. The snow comes to an end tonight. The rest of the week through the holiday will be uneventful with a warmer pattern developing again.

Alerts>https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Closures> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/closings/

Today: Windy with lake-effect snow

>Highs: Low 20s west, mid to upper 20s east

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s inland, low 30s along shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.