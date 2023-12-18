Up North Lodge to host Operation Great Christmas

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - One U.P. restaurant is doing its part to give its community a happy holiday.

The Up North Lodge in Gwinn is hosting Operation Great Christmas again this year. It’s a free Christmas dinner that’s open to everyone in the community.

Folks can also take advantage of the restaurant’s gift giveaway. On Dec. 24 people can visit the Up North Lodge from 10 a.m. until noon to pick out a few free gifts for their families.

Organizers say the restaurant is still accepting donations to help those in need.

“We would always take donations,” said Jesie Melchiori, Operation Great Christmas lead elf. “It doesn’t even have to be a financial donation. If you have an extra roll of wrapping paper that you would like to donate, we would take it because there is somebody out there who needs it.”

The Christmas dinner will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Up North Lodge’s events center in Gwinn. To schedule a take-out or deliver dinner, call (906) 360-7069 by Dec. 23.

