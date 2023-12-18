Tiny Turtles Daycare facility opens in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING Mich. (WLUC) - Parents looking for child care now have another option in Marquette County with a new in-home facility is now open in Ishpeming.

The Tiny Turtles Daycare LLC is now open inside Ashley Jarvi’s home. She currently has two children of her own.

“I also have an early childhood degree. I want to provide my knowledge to other kids too,” Jarvi said.

Jarvi’s home includes a playroom, an outdoor gated playground and additional quiet bedroom spaces. Jarvi said she has three kids enrolled so far.

“I can get 10 kids, but I do have to hire a staff member. Right now, this is all new for my family, so I am planning on opening slowly,” Jarvi said.

Her day care is the second at-home facility to graduate from the Lake Superior Community Partnership Childcare SPARK program.

The partnership’s CEO Christopher Germain said the SPARK program helps give parents different options for child care.

“One of the cool things when focusing on in-home businesses is the lower cost of capital to enter the business field to begin with,” Germain said. “This also allowed us to very easily put a child care center on the west end of the county, which is super exciting.”

Germain said having more child care providers will help parents get back to work. He said there are more than 1,000 open jobs in Marquette right now.

The LSCP said a third in-home child care facility is currently in the process of completing the SPARK program.

Those interested can join a Facebook group to enroll with Tiny Turtles here.

