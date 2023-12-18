State Fire Marshal, DCI investigating Eagle River restaurant fire

Off the Chain is total loss
Off the Chain is total loss(Eagle River Fire Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular Eagle River restaurant is a total loss following an early morning fire.

Crews responded to Off the Chain around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigator said a passerby noticed the fire and knocked on all the doors including a home next to the building. The passerby was able to get all the occupants from that residence out. When deputies arrived the restaurant was engulfed.

Fire Departments from Eagle River, Conover, Phelps, and Three Lakes assisted.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and the Eagle River Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire. The State Fire Marshal is on scene at this time.

Further updates will be provided once the investigation progresses, and we know more.

