St. Vincent de Paul puts together Christmas baskets

By Caden Meines
Dec. 18, 2023
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the community are making sure Negaunee families have a good Christmas.

The United Steel Workers Union Hall in Negaunee was full of food and presents on Monday. Community volunteers came together to make nearly 50 Christmas baskets for families in need.

Negaunee St. Vincent de Paul’s president Steven Perucco said the baskets have enough food for Christmas.

“Cereal, vegetables, fruits such as apples, potatoes, milk,” Perucco said. “If they’re a family of three or more they’ll get a turkey otherwise they’ll get a canned ham.”

Perucco said the food pantry provided the food. He explained Toys for Tots supplied the presents along with donations from the community.

St. Vincent de Paul Treasurer Theresa Rinehart said the Negaunee community is very generous.

“It’s just phenomenal to see other people step up,” Rinehart said. “If you see the clothes, the hand-knitted items, all the churches it’s not just one organization it’s many.”

Rinehart said she volunteers because everyone has needed help at some point in their life.

“We’ve also been in that position,” Rinehart said. “Early in our lives, where we’ve needed help and other people have stepped up to help us. So, I’m just giving back.”

Perucco said 40 of those 50 families will arrive at the union hall tomorrow to pick up their baskets. He explained some will be delivered for those who can’t drive.

He said he looks forward to making sure all of these families have a good Christmas.

“Some of them are in tears,” Perucco said. “Because they’re getting stuff for the kids that they couldn’t afford.”

Perucco also said if you or someone you know needs help from St. Vincent de Paul, to give the nonprofit a call.

