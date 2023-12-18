Saloon Pizza in Gladstone reopens in new building

Some of the staff working for the Miron's have worked at Saloon Pizza for more than 20 years
Some of the staff working for the Miron's have worked at Saloon Pizza for more than 20 years(wluc)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saloon Pizza has reopened its doors in a new building with a new look in Gladstone.

However, the owners said they made sure to keep the same pizza sauce the restaurants has had for more than 40 years. Owners Dale and Leah Miron said the community support since they re-opened a week ago has been overwhelming. So much so, they almost ran out of ingredients over the weekend.

The Miron’s said they decided to move the pizza shop into a new building because of the pizza sauce recipe they bought from the previous owners.

“We felt like the pizza recipe was so good that it deserved a nicer building,” Dale said. “It took us about a year to construct, but we are very pleased with how it turned out.”

The couple said they hope to start takeout and delivery service in a few weeks. Right now, they’re just holding on for the ride and making bigger grocery orders.

