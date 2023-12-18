Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center teams up with Nicolet Bank to help survivors of child abuse in the UP

These are the presents from the Ishpeming Nicolet Bank location.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. bank teamed up with a Marquette nonprofit to make sure kids who are survivors of abuse have something special under the Christmas tree.

Presents for the Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center were collected at four U.P. Nicolet Bank locations. The center provides support to children who are survivors of abuse and neglect.

Executive Director for the center Sarah Zyburt says she is overwhelmed by the community support.

“For me, what’s really meaningful is the fact that this shows how much our community cares for and loves these children that they’ve never even met and that means so much to us who work directly with the kids and it means that care is being wrapped around these children and they can heal and they can thrive,” Zyburt said.

Zyburt says she is thankful for everyone who donated.

