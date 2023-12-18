Norlite Nursing Center hosts Adopt a Grandparent program

Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette seeks volunteers for its Adopt a Grandparent program
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Adopt a Grandparent program partners with members of the community to give the elderly at Norlite Nursing Center a new friend to spend time with.

Director of Nursing Kimberley Nemetz says having a connection with different generations is a major benefit for the residents.

“We’ve had some particular challenges in the past with COVID and isolation, restriction of visitation. Now that it has opened up, so to speak, we have a glorious opportunity for everybody to have some personal contact,” said Nemetz.

A goal of this year-round program is to improve the mental well-being of Norlite residents. People who adopt a grandparent will visit one to two times a month making crafts, playing games, or even just talking.

Norlite has also teamed up with surrounding schools to encourage kids to get involved this year. Norlite Activities Director Amy Fralay says seeing kids and members of the community brings the resident’s joy.

“Knowing that so many willing individuals out there to come and improve their quality of life in a long-term care facility, make them smile, just bring joy to them. It makes me so happy. Just one little brainstorm has turned into something that so many people are willing to do,” said Fralay.

Tabitha Guidebeck, a social worker at Norlite, encourages other nursing homes to incorporate a similar program.

“I think it would be very beneficial for all nursing homes because a lot of these individuals don’t have their grandkids around or they don’t have family around and they are yearning for that connection,” said Guidebeck.

For those looking to adopt a grandparent, contact the Norlite Nursing Center at (906) 228-9252 or visit their website.

